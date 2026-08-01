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'Alliance': Evicted contestant Nikhil predicts dramatic house betrayal

Following his eviction from Prime Video's Alliance, reality TV veteran Nikhil warned that remaining contestants will soon turn on each other and target two hidden masterminds as the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show nears its finale.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
'Alliance': Evicted contestant Nikhil predicts dramatic house betrayal
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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