'Alliance': Evicted contestant Nikhil predicts dramatic house betrayal

The competitive reality series Alliance, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, is inching closer to its high-stakes finale. In its latest episode, the show entered full throttle with emotional reunions, explosive confrontations, celebrity gossip, and game-changing twists that have reshaped the competition. Following his departure from the house, contestant Nikhil has shared his take on what will transpire next, suggesting that a major shift in house dynamics is imminent as the remaining players navigate the final stretch.
Taking to Instagram, Nikhil posted a video captioned, "Mastermind, or just someone who knows what people are likely to do? You tell me…" In the clip, he breaks down the evolving strategy inside the house and predicts that his exit will force the remaining contestants to turn on one another. He revealed that the target will now move inward toward two undisclosed players, asking fans to guess who the two hidden masterminds are. Having been a part of reality television for the past 19 years, Nikhil's insights into strategy and human behavior have drawn significant attention from viewers.
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Nikhil's commentary has sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms, with fans debating which contestants are pulling the strings behind the scenes. Given his extensive history in the reality television space, many followers believe his prediction about the upcoming betrayals could prove accurate as the series enters its most intense phase. The online discourse continues to grow as audience members analyse recent episodes to identify the players Nikhil referenced.
Alliance is a Hindi-language daily reality series streaming globally on Prime Video, marking Kunal Kemmu's debut as a reality show host. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show features 16 celebrity contestants engaging in strategic team warfare. It stands as India's first daily global streaming reality show, adapting Talpa Studios' Dutch format created by John de Mol, with new episodes dropping daily at 12:00 PM since its premiere on June 26, 2026.
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