/Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s confrontations with Aly Goni and Nikhil Chinapa trigger team swaps and nominations

The competitive reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu on Prime Video, recently featured a series of personal confrontations and roster changes. The latest daily episodes documented ongoing friction between several prominent contestants, resulting in verbal disputes and a restructuring of the competing teams.
The ongoing friction between Kushal Tandon and Aly Goni reached a critical flashpoint, drawing in other housemates. Attempting to mediate the conflict due to his personal bonds, Arsalan Goni confronted Kushal over his choice of language, questioning, “You cannot tell somebody ke main tereko bahar dekh lunga, tu kya criminal threat maar raha hai logon ko?” The conversation escalated rapidly and Arsalan later declined Kushal's attempts to revisit the discussion.
Simultaneously, a separate argument broke out between Kushal and Nikhil Chinapa regarding a previous conversation involving Sohail Khan. While Kushal claimed Sohail had been labeled the weak link of their alliance, Nikhil strongly refuted the interpretation, clarifying, “Maine yeh nahi kaha... main ek team mein nahi khelna chahta hoon jahan 4 pahiye ka khel hai, 3 pahiye ke saath.” The exchange concluded with Nikhil walking away, accusing Kushal of twisting his words.
Amid the administrative friction, the house witnessed a moment of personal closure between Kushal and Zaid Darbar regarding their past. Acknowledging their history, Kushal stated, “Once I was in love with some girl, he is married to that girl.” Zaid responded by recalling his wife's positive remarks about Kushal, stating, “Woh bahut achha insaan hai Zaid,” marking a mutual acknowledgement of the past. Meanwhile, the gameplay of Riva Kishan drew scrutiny from the group, with Ace Mini Mathur observing, "She is neta ji without the white salwar kameez... without the white saree with the red border."
Following the interpersonal disputes, the headquarters introduced a high-stakes supermarket task designed to test collective strategy and mathematical accuracy, where correct answers carried assigned point values.
The Kings emerged victorious in the challenge, earning the right to execute a mandatory player swap. The victory resulted in Vriddhi Patwa being drafted into the Kings, while Ruhee Dosani was transferred to the Hunters. Conversely, the Legends finished at the bottom of the task leaderboard, triggering a penalty that required them to nominate one of their own members to the "To Be Deleted" list. Following internal deliberations, the faction selected Payal Gaming for nomination.
As the tactical manoeuvres concluded, the interpersonal dynamics shifted once more when Kushal approached Aly to officially mend fences, concluding days of continuous friction.
Following the latest administrative reshuffle and task outcomes, the official configurations of the headquarters stand as follows:
The Kings: Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie.
The Hunters: Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar.
The Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor.
The Legends: Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, and Delbar Arya.
Headquarters Ace: Mini Mathur.
Alliance continues its daily broadcast schedule at 12:00 PM IST on Prime Video.
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