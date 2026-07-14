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  • /Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s confrontations with Aly Goni and Nikhil Chinapa trigger team swaps and nominations

Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s confrontations with Aly Goni and Nikhil Chinapa trigger team swaps and nominations

The latest episodes of the reality show Alliance on Prime Video saw personal disputes between prominent contestants lead to a restructuring of the competing teams.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s confrontations with Aly Goni and Nikhil Chinapa trigger team swaps and nominations
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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