Alliance new promo: 16 celeb contestants in a survival game of twists - Watch

New Delhi: Alliance, a first-of-its-kind social strategy competition is all set to begin on OTT. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu in his debut reality show bringing together 16 celebrity contestants for a high-stakes battle of strategy, deception, and survival.
As anticipation continues to build, the makers have unveiled an intriguing new promo that offers a glimpse into the unpredictable world of Alliance. The promo begins with these celebs entering the game in pairs, each sharing a strong real-life bond, be it father and daughter, close friends, or other relationships. But the game wastes no time in challenging those connections.
The promo hints at a format packed with fresh twists and constantly shifting dynamics. New alliances will be formed every week, only to be broken when the game demands it. Contestants who enter as trusted partners may eventually find themselves competing against one another, making difficult choices where loyalty clashes with survival.
Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape. Weekly eliminations and fresh wildcard entries keep the game constantly evolving, turning trusted allies into fierce competitors and making every decision a potential game-changing moment.
The 16 contestants entering the game alongside their real-life connections are Ravi Kishan and Rivva Kishan, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Payal Dhare (Gaming) and Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh and Armaan Khera, and Delbar Arya and Dollyy Javved.
Speaking about the show, Kunal Kemmu shared in a press note, "Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day. Partnering with Prime Video on a format this ambitious and innovative has been truly special. I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival, when it premieres on Prime Video on June 26."
Alliance will stream on Prime Video from June 26, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 PM.
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