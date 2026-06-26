Alliance new promo: 16 celeb contestants in a survival game of twists - Watch

Speaking about the show, Kunal Kemmu shared in a press note, "Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day. Partnering with Prime Video on a format this ambitious and innovative has been truly special. I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival, when it premieres on Prime Video on June 26."