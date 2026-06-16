Alliance new reality show: Kunal Kemmu steps in as host - When and where to watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his debut as the reality TV host with Alliance - a service first, the show delivers fresh episodes daily — making it Prime Video's first-ever daily series globally. Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia.
Spanning 42 episodes across six weeks, Alliance will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories around the world, starting June 26, 2026. This highly addictive reality format will see 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize. Alliance delivers new episodes daily at 12 noon.
“We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “We are delighted to partner with Banijay Asia, yet again to bring this globally successful format to India. The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including The Traitors India and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, reflects the growing appetite for distinctive and unconventional reality content. We are confident that Alliance will continue this momentum and emerge as a compelling addition to the genre.”
This game format show, reimagined to meet Indian audiences’ entertainment preferences, brings together 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent.
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, said, "Given the name of the show, it feels appropriate to say we're thrilled to be in Alliance with Prime Video on this one. What drew us to the format was its sheer scale. The games are ambitious, cinematic, and unlike anything we've attempted before. But spectacle alone doesn't make a great format. What makes Alliance stand out is the constant interplay between strategy and performance. Contestants are pushed physically, mentally, and emotionally, with every challenge creating new opportunities and new setbacks. It's fast, unpredictable, and incredibly dynamic. We can't wait for audiences to experience it on June 26.”
Alliance fresh episode will drop daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.
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