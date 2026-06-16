Alliance new reality show: Kunal Kemmu steps in as host - When and where to watch

“We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “We are delighted to partner with Banijay Asia, yet again to bring this globally successful format to India. The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including The Traitors India and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, reflects the growing appetite for distinctive and unconventional reality content. We are confident that Alliance will continue this momentum and emerge as a compelling addition to the genre.”