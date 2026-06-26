Kushal's next comment certainly didn't help calm things down. While chatting with Nikhil Chinapa and Arsalan Goni, the actor quipped, "Mere contract mein likha hua hai main peet sakta hoon," and later adds up saying “ mein mazak kar raha hau” a remark that quickly got people talking and added another spark to an equation that was already looking increasingly strained. Meanwhile, Vanshaj wasn't exactly extending an olive branch either. The creator openly admitted that he'd rather play against Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni than in alliance with them.