New Delhi: The new reality show - Alliance hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu in his debut has kicked off today. In the premiere episode, 16 famous celebrities entered the game with people they trusted quickly turned into a lesson in survival. The reality show introduced its unique format, where Allies are divided into four groups- Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters.
The makers unveiled that these 'trusted alliances' aren't built to last. Equations can change, loyalties can shift, and new players will continue entering the game every week. In Alliance, friendship may get you through the front door, but strategy is what keeps you inside.
In the first episode, actress Daisy Shah playfully wondered what it would be like having both Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon under the same roof, their first interaction turned out to be far friendlier than expected.
Vanshaj Singh's remarks around age didn't go unnoticed, with Kushal Tandon calling him out and making it clear he wasn't impressed. What started as a few comments quickly turned into one of the first tense equations inside the house, with Kushal openly labelling Vanshaj a 'badtameez baccha' and admitting he'd rather avoid crossing paths with him altogether.
But just as the first cracks and cold vibes began to emerge, Ravi Kishan's arrival changed the mood entirely. Rivalries were briefly forgotten as contestants across the board reacted with excitement, admiration and more than a little starstruck energy.
The game took an unexpected turn when Kunal Kemmu introduced the season's first major twist. Just as the Allies thought they were settling into their partnerships, they learned that the duos they had entered with would no longer be playing together.
The announcement left the house stunned, with Ravi Kishan admitting that the shock briefly made him consider walking away from the game.
Following the dramatic reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, and Armaan Khera emerged as the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, and Riva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arsalan Goni, and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.
And just when it looked like the episode had played all its cards, Alliance had one more surprise in store. Every contestant was offered the chance to walk away from their newly formed alliance and switch sides. While most chose to stay put, Nikhil Chinapa did the unexpected and accepted the offer, leaving his fellow Warriors stunned.
Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh appears to have hit a rough patch almost immediately. Vanshaj's repeated age-related remarks by calling them uncle and subtle digs at some of the senior allies which may have been intended as banter, but not everyone was laughing. Kushal Tandon, in particular, seemed visibly unimpressed, eventually calling out Vanshaj's apparent fixation with age altogether. Drawing a clear line in the sand, Kushal remarked, "Vanshaj sabko pata hai badtameez baccha hai aur badtameez bacche mujhe pasand nahi, toh main isko ignore karunga." Safe to say, this equation wasn't off to the warmest start.
Kushal's next comment certainly didn't help calm things down. While chatting with Nikhil Chinapa and Arsalan Goni, the actor quipped, "Mere contract mein likha hua hai main peet sakta hoon," and later adds up saying “ mein mazak kar raha hau” a remark that quickly got people talking and added another spark to an equation that was already looking increasingly strained. Meanwhile, Vanshaj wasn't exactly extending an olive branch either. The creator openly admitted that he'd rather play against Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni than in alliance with them.
Fresh episodes drop daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.
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