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  • /Alliance Premiere episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's move stuns allies, Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj at loggerheads on day 1

Alliance Premiere episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's move stuns allies, Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj at loggerheads on day 1

Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Alliance Premiere episode update: Nikhil Chinapa's move stuns allies, Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj at loggerheads on day 1
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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