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Alliance Season 2 release date: Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show to premiere on THIS date

Makers have announced Alliance Season 2, with Kunal Kemmu returning as host and the reality series set to premiere on THIS date. Read on.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Alliance Season 2 release date: Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show to premiere on THIS date

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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