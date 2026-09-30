Alliance Season 2 release date: Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show to premiere on THIS date

Mumbai: One of India's most addictive reality show isn't waiting long to return. The makers have announced Season 2 of Alliance, set to premiere on January 14, 2027, on Prime Video. The competitive captive reality series, which had the country hooked, sparking dinner-table debates and second-guessing over every move the Allies made, is coming back sooner than most expected. And honestly, why wouldn't it, there's nothing quite like watching sharp minds try to outplay each other in real time.
Alliance is the Indian version of the globally popular Dutch format created by John de Mol, produced here by Banijay Asia. Season 1, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, put 16 celebrity Allies inside a mysterious HQ run by "The System," where they took on physical and mental challenges, formed alliances, and figured out that in this game, it's the smartest mind that wins. It also marked Prime Video's first-ever daily reality series globally, with fresh episodes dropping every day at noon. The first season turned out to be a masterclass in mind games, shifting loyalties, secret missions and gripping gameplay that kept audiences hooked from day one. This time around, the stakes are set to climb even higher.
"The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “ We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved ‘System’ that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position."
Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said, “Alliance is a format that asks a very simple question: when the rules keep changing, who can keep their head in the game? That tension between strategy and human behaviour is what made Season 1 so compelling, and it is also what gives us so much room to evolve the show. For Season 2, we’ve gone back to that core and found new ways to test the Allies, not just through the challenges, but through the choices they make and the relationships they build. We’re excited to continue this journey with Prime Video and we will surely push the game to a new level.”
Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said, “Alliance has a very particular energy to it. The challenge with bringing back a format that audiences have embraced so quickly is to preserve what made it feel fresh in the first place, while finding new ways to surprise them. Season 2 gave us an opportunity to do exactly that, to reinvent the game without losing its core. We’re also delighted to have Kunal Kemmu return. He brought a distinct personality and sense of humour to the HQ in Season 1, and we’re excited to see him take audiences through what is an even more unpredictable game this time around."
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