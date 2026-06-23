Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Alliance trailer: Meet the 'Allies' Payal Gaming to Ravi Kishan on Kunal Kemmu-hosted new reality show - Watch

Alliance trailer: Meet the 'Allies' Payal Gaming to Ravi Kishan on Kunal Kemmu-hosted new reality show - Watch

Alliance brings together an eclectic mix of personalities and real-life allies, including Ravi Kishan & Riva Kishan.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Alliance trailer: Meet the 'Allies' Payal Gaming to Ravi Kishan on Kunal Kemmu-hosted new reality show - Watch
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Alliance trailer: Meet Allies Payal Gaming to Ravi Kishan on new reality show
alliance1 min ago
2
Technology4 min ago
3
Uddhav Thackeray5 min ago
4
Nitish Kumar Reddy5 min ago
5
C. Joseph Vijay9 min ago