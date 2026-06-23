/Alliance trailer: Meet the 'Allies' Payal Gaming to Ravi Kishan on Kunal Kemmu-hosted new reality show - Watch

New Delhi: The brand new reality show - Alliance is all set to premiere on Prime Video, and today the makers dropped its trailer, unveilng the 'Allies'. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together an combustible mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival.
Marking a significant first for Prime Video globally, the Hindi unscripted series will unfold across 42 episodes over six weeks, with fresh episodes streaming daily at 12 noon, offering audiences an immersive experience unlike anything seen before. Alliance is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and worldwide on June 26.
Housed in a sleek, high-tech underground secret facility, where luxury meets relentless competition, 16 Allies enter the game as duos — but don't let the pairings fool you. The Allies will face an explosive cocktail of physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics. And while every Ally strives to rack up points to stay in the game, loyalty is a currency no one can afford — close Allies may just become your fiercest enemies.
Guiding viewers through the action is Kunal Kemmu, who makes a striking first impression as host, bringing his trademark wit, charisma, and sharp observational humour to the game.
Speaking about the show, Kunal Kemmu shared, “Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day. Partnering with Prime Video on a format this ambitious and innovative has been truly special. I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival, when it premieres on Prime Video on June 26.”
Alliance brings together an interesting blend of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape.
Because in Alliance, it's always 'We Vs. Me’ and the person you trust most is probably the one playing you the hardest.
Tune into Alliance, only on Prime Video, starting 26 June — dropping daily at 12:00 noon. Who stays an Ally? Who turns foe? Who smiles to your face while plotting your exit? There's only one way to find out.
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