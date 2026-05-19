Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari spotted on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent season 2 sets? Viral pic sparks buzz

New Delhi: Samay Raina’s controversial comedy show India’s Got Latent is reportedly set to make a comeback with its second season. The show, which landed in legal trouble in 2025 and was later taken down from YouTube, is once again creating buzz online after a viral photo allegedly from the new season’s set surfaced on social media.

The viral photograph, reportedly from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2, featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who were allegedly filming for the show while promoting their upcoming spy thriller Alpha.

The image showed Alia Bhatt dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and black cap, holding a microphone on set. Comedians Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai were also spotted in the photo. The picture quickly spread across Reddit and X, sparking discussions among fans.

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Guyss we have Alia Bhatt at the Latent Season 2 pic.twitter.com/AVHLZG8Xq6 — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 18, 2026

Social media reacts

Fans on social media were excited to see the actresses reportedly appearing on the comedy show. Many believed the duo were promoting their upcoming film Alpha, while some users claimed the image appeared AI-generated.

A user wrote, “Alpha promotion.”

Another commented, “Generally when legends go to mass/commercial level, they get boring. Kapil, Honey Singh for example.”

A third user dismissed claims that the image was fake, writing, “Nimbu mirch lgaa rakha hai left side me. Fake image nhi hai.”

One excited fan wrote, “Latent really said hold my beer for season 2.”

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India’s Got Latent controversy

The previous season of India’s Got Latent came under fire after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared as a guest judge on an episode in 2025, asked a controversial question to a contestant.

The remarks received massive backlash, following which a police complaint was filed against Ranveer for allegedly “promoting obscenity” and using offensive language. Complaints were submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the National Commission for Women. An FIR was later lodged against Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina. Eventually, Samay removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Meanwhile, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, and is directed by Shiv Rawail.