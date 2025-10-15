Amaal Mallik-Abhishek Bajaj Fight Sparks Social Media War: Kamya Punjabi, Amaal’s Team Lock Horns Over ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Clash

Mumbai: It seems like things are heating up outside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house as well.



After a major fight inside the house between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj went viral, reactions from the entertainment industry have begun to pour in.



What began as an in-house argument has now turned into a social media storm, with TV actress Kamya Punjabi and Amaal's team locking horns online.



It all started when Kamya took to X and called Amaal's behavior "wrong." Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, "Well, what Amaal did was absolutely wrong. It was unnecessary and uncalled for... And so was Baseer. #BiggBoss19 @ColorsTV."

Soon after, Amaal Mallik's team issued a strong reply and questioned why she hadn't spoken up about Abhishek's behavior in previous episodes. "Okay, but we couldn't find your tweet about Abhishek when he was troubling Amaal while he was sick and resting, or when he used excessive force to lift Farhana up during tasks, or all the other times when Abhishek had reacted violently. Oh, have you just started watching the show?"

For those unaware, the argument started when Amaal, during a task, aggressively offered a pani puri to Abhishek and taunted, "Ghar ka saara gandh khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale." (He consumes all the mess in the house; he might as well eat this too.) This led to Abhishek snapping back, "Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya?" (Why did you touch my face?) before shoving Amaal. Fellow contestant Baseer Ali stepped in, saying, "Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko? Jaakar udhar baith, bewakoof." (Why are you pushing him? Go sit over there, fool.)



The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri was evicted from the reality show during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.



Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.