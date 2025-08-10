Advertisement
KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2

Amar Upadhyay On Returning In 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': 'Perfect Mix Of Nostalgia And Fresh Storytelling'

Amar Upadhyay says returning as Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is about blending nostalgia with modern storytelling and deeper emotional depth.

|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 05:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Amar Upadhyay On Returning In 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': 'Perfect Mix Of Nostalgia And Fresh Storytelling'(Image: IANS/Instagram Still)

Mumbai: "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi  2" has received a positive response from the audience, and actor Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihit Virani, is thrilled.

According to Amar, the key lies in striking a balance between the charm of the original drama and today’s sensibilities.

"I think it’s the perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. The original Kyunki holds such a special place in people’s hearts, and with Kyunki 2, we’ve managed to bring that emotional connect back but in a way that resonates with today’s generation," he shared.

Amar claimed that for him, stepping back into the shoes of Mihir was all about embracing evolution. He added that back then, Mihir used to be gentle, traditional, and very much a man of his time; however, in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" he has evolved.

"He’s still grounded, but there’s more emotional depth, more space for vulnerability," Amar went on to explain.

Reflecting on the vulnerability shown in a memorable scene where Mihir breaks down on Tulsi’s shoulder, he added, “It was a bit of both; planned and in the moment. I didn’t hold back, and that’s why the audience connected so deeply."

Reacting to being tagged as the "green flag" of Indian television, Amar said, "If people see Mihir, and me, in that light, then I must be doing something right. We need more 'green flags' on television as well as real life."

Overcoming the massive pressure of TRPs, Amar focuses on what he can control - giving his 100% on set, then going home and spending quality time with his family. "After that, it’s in the audience’s hands," he added.

Amidst all this, Amar is extremely grateful for the love showered upon "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" by the audience.

"You’ve welcomed Mihir and Tulsi back into your homes, and that means everything to us. We’ll keep giving you stories and moments that stay with you long after the episode ends," he concluded.

