Amid coronavirus lockdown, Monalisa posts throwback pic from vacation diary

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress-turned-TV star Monalisa is clearly missing her times spent in Dubai and so, she posted a throwback picture from her holiday and captioned thr post as, “Take Me Away.... #throwback #lovely #memories.” Monalisa looks like a million bucks in a black monokini and smiles as she gets clicked for the perfect shot. Her ‘Nazar’ co-stars quicky commented on the photo and so did her several fans. “So cool,” read a comment by actress Mansi Srivastava while Sonyaa Ayodhya wrote, “Take me along.” Monalisa replied to them by saying she wishes to go back again but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has become difficult.

Take a look at her post here:

Doesn’t Monalisa look jaw-dropping?

Since a couple of days, Monalisa has been using Instagram to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Monalisa shared a powerful message on the current scenario and wrote, "Train Your Mind To See The Good In Every Situation... #thinkpositive #bepositive It's A Phase ... And It Will Go... We Will Overcome... Keep Smiling #bestrong."

Prior to the government guidelines, Monalisa had already started using face masks on sets as preventive measures. She also urged her fans to follow the same. "Please Be Safe... Please Take All Precautionary Measures .... And Smile ... Don't Panic," she wrote.

TV and movie stars are on a break owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Shootings have been stalled as a precautionary measure and people have been asked to stay indoors.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 166 in India. Three persons have died due to the infection in the country.