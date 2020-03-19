हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Monalisa posts throwback pic from vacation diary

Monalisa looks like a million bucks in a black monokini and smiles as she gets clicked for the perfect shot.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Monalisa posts throwback pic from vacation diary
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress-turned-TV star Monalisa is clearly missing her times spent in Dubai and so, she posted a throwback picture from her holiday and captioned thr post as, “Take Me Away.... #throwback #lovely #memories.” Monalisa looks like a million bucks in a black monokini and smiles as she gets clicked for the perfect shot. Her ‘Nazar’ co-stars quicky commented on the photo and so did her several fans. “So cool,” read a comment by actress Mansi Srivastava while Sonyaa Ayodhya wrote, “Take me along.” Monalisa replied to them by saying she wishes to go back again but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has become difficult.

Take a look at her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take Me Away.... #throwback #lovely #memories

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Doesn’t Monalisa look jaw-dropping?

Since a couple of days, Monalisa has been using Instagram to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Monalisa shared a powerful message on the current scenario and wrote, "Train Your Mind To See The Good In Every Situation... #thinkpositive #bepositive It's A Phase ... And It Will Go... We Will Overcome... Keep Smiling #bestrong."

Prior to the government guidelines, Monalisa had already started using face masks on sets as preventive measures. She also urged her fans to follow the same. "Please Be Safe... Please Take All Precautionary Measures .... And Smile ... Don't Panic," she wrote.

TV and movie stars are on a break owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Shootings have been stalled as a precautionary measure and people have been asked to stay indoors. 

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 166 in India. Three persons have died due to the infection in the country.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa instagram pics
Next
Story

Monalisa's powerful message amid coronavirus pandemic is a must-see

Must Watch

PT4M41S

Corona Fighters: Dabbawalas in Mumbai suspended their services