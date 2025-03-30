Amitabh Bachchan Announces Preparations For Next Season Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that the preparations for the next season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” have begun and that the “initial step” is the promo.

“Work is the reliever of one's destiny .. and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW .. so the initial step be the promo to invite for registrations (sic),” the icon wrote on his blog.

He also shared three pictures on the micro-blogging website. In one picture, he is seen lying on a sofa with the camera shooting a scene from the top.

The icon then went on to talk about how he gets engrossed watching a film or a series.

“Is it with everyone or just me .. when we see a film or a TV series , the engrossed percentage is so large that after a while you begin to be and behave like the one of the character on the film. (sic).”

The thespian also wished his fans and followers, whom he lovingly calls his extended family, for Chaitra Sukhladi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid ul Fitar.

He added: “And may the greetings for this auspicious occasion be the giver of happiness and joy for all .. the moon has been sighted in parts of Saudi and the wishes have come for this festive day .. the confluence of all these festivities have such glorious sentiments that spread across all humanity .. giving us all the feeling of unrestricted togetherness ..(sic).”

In other news, the megastar on March 24 joined hands with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to save lives.

The collaboration aims to raise awareness about road safety measures and encourage responsible driving practices across the country. This collaboration is part of the Ministry's ongoing Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan (Road Safety Campaign), with Big B urging the public to be more conscious and responsible on the roads.

The campaign highlights the importance of adhering to traffic rules and the critical role of every individual in preventing road accidents.

Sharing his video on his Instagram handle, Big B wrote, “Together .. let’s make a difference and save lives! #TheValueofLife #MinistryofRoadTransportandHighways National Highways Authority of India - NHAI #SadakSurakshaAbhiyaan #ParvaahKarengeSurakshitRahenge.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer “Vettaiyan.” He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of “The Intern” alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2" lined up in his upcoming projects.