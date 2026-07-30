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Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for KBC 18: 'The test starts now'

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for KBC 18: 'The test starts now'
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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