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Amitabh Bachchan discovers Gen Z term 'Biwi Paglu' on KBC, says 'Live like this and you'll survive’

Amitabh Bachchan even at the age of 83 years, has been giving his best shot on the professional front.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan discovers Gen Z term 'Biwi Paglu' on KBC, says 'Live like this and you'll survive’
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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