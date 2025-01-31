Amitabh Bachchan Meets Digital Dynamos Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani, Tanmay Bhat And Samay Raina On KBC 16

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' continues its grand celebration of 25 years with Gyaan Ka Rajat Mahotsav, honoring visionaries who have reshaped digital storytelling. In a special episode blending talent and technology, Big B welcomed popular digital creators—Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani, Tanmay Bhat, and Samay Raina in the show.

The episode began with Bachchan acknowledging the power of the digital era, stating, ''The digital world is that kingdom where all creators are kings.'' This set the tone for an engaging conversation filled with humor and insights as the guests shared their journeys in the ever-evolving digital space.

A hilarious moment unfolded on the show when Mr. Bachchan, in his signature style asked, ''How can I increase my followers and viewers? How can people all around the world talk about me?''

Bhuvan Bam quickly replied, ''Sir, the question is incorrect. All four of us combined barely have 30 million followers, while you alone boast 37.5 million on Instagram. If anything, we need tips from you!”

He further added, ''Sir, you’re beyond social media—there isn’t a single person who doesn’t know Amitabh Bachchan.'' Kamiya Jani joined in, saying, ''Without even trying, you have so many followers. If you post a dance video on ‘Jumma Chumma’ on Instagram, all of us would be left jobless!''

As the conversation shifted from humor to inspiration, the digital icons shared their journeys, emphasizing the dedication and creativity behind their success. Fun questionnaires and lively chit-chat added to the entertainment. The episode beautifully captures Amitabh Bachchan’s timeless charisma, effortlessly connecting with India’s digital stars and bridging tradition with modern innovation through mutual admiration and shared dreams.

