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Amitabh Bachchan recalls early rejections in Bollywood at KBC 18: 'You are too tall, go back home'

Amitabh Bachchan shared an instance when he was asked to leave the sets of the film because he was late.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan recalls early rejections in Bollywood at KBC 18: 'You are too tall, go back home'
Image Credit: File Photo

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