Amitabh Bachchan shares why hosting KBC 18 becomes a ‘heart-breaking experience’

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18), has shared that the show is not always easy for him emotionally. The legendary actor revealed that some contestants’ life stories deeply affect him, making the experience quite emotional and, at times, “heart-breaking”.
In a recent blog post, Bachchan got candid about the pressure that comes with the job. Sure, it's a quiz show at its core. But it's also a stage where contestants unpack their lives, their struggles, their family hardships, everything.
The actor said that many contestants come with very emotional and serious backgrounds, which makes it difficult for him to separate his feelings from his role as a host. According to him, these moments often stay with him even after the shoot ends.
One entry, dated September 7, stood out. Bachchan described a specific moment but didn't give details, keeping it vague as genuinely heart-breaking. Just deeply, personally affecting, even from behind the host's chair.
He chose not to reveal specific details but admitted that such moments are very difficult to handle emotionally. He also mentioned that he often ends his day feeling reflective and exhausted after such experiences.
KBC 18 is running with a theme this time, "Sochna Padega." Loosely, it's about thinking things through. Making decisions carefully, especially in a world that moves as fast as this one does.
It's not just about answering trivia correctly anymore. The show's leaning into patience, into thoughtfulness. Bachchan's even used sports analogies in the promos small, relatable examples to drive home why patience actually matters.
Over the years, KBC has turned into something bigger than trivia. Bachchan swaps stories with contestants, cracks jokes, shares in their emotional moments, and that's part of what's kept people watching for so long.
These interactions have created many memorable moments on television, where laughter, inspiration, and emotions come together.
What Bachchan's describing says something about what KBC really is. It's not just about the money on the line. It's about the people, their stories, their struggles, the real lives behind the answers. And for him? That connection cuts both ways. Meaningful, yes. But not without its cost.
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