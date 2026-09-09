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Amitabh Bachchan shares why hosting KBC 18 becomes a ‘heart-breaking experience’

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that hosting KBC 18 can be emotionally overwhelming, as contestants often share deeply personal and heartbreaking life stories.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares why hosting KBC 18 becomes a ‘heart-breaking experience’
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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