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Amitabh Bachchan suffers knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 sets

Amitabh Bachchan revealed he suffered a knee injury after slipping on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, using the opportunity to reassure fans about his health and firmly deny recent retirement rumours.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan suffers knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 sets
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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