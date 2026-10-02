Amitabh Bachchan suffers knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 sets

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he suffered a knee injury while shooting for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Addressing the audience on set, the veteran actor shared details of the incident in his signature lighthearted manner, explaining why he chose to host part of the session while seated.
During a recent episode, the 81-year-old actor informed the live audience that he had slipped and hurt his knee during production.
Describing the fall with his characteristic humour, Bachchan said, "Godwa mei humara chot lag gaya hai. Kya bataye bhaisahab. Kal shooting shooting mei fisal gawa paa, gire dhadam se… (I’ve hurt my knee. What can I say? Yesterday, while shooting, my foot slipped, and I fell down with a thud)." Gesturing towards his knees, he explained why he remained seated while interacting with attendees: "Khade hone mei humein kast ho raha tha, toh hum soche baithke baat karenge (I was having difficulty standing, so I thought I’d sit down and talk)."
The injury update comes shortly after Bachchan addressed media reports speculating about his potential retirement from acting and television hosting. The rumours surfaced after he wrote "it's late, time to retire" in a recent blog post.
Clearing the air, the actor clarified that the phrase was meant literally in the context of ending his day and going to sleep. "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon (No sir, I am not retiring from work; in English, it means I am going to sleep)," he wrote, firmly shutting down quit rumours.
Amitabh Bachchan currently anchors Season 18 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which airs weeknights on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.
The iconic quiz game show, based on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? format—first premiered on July 3, 2000. Bachchan has hosted nearly every edition since its inception over two decades ago, barring the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
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