हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wears face shield on KBC 12 set, urges all to be safe

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2.

Amitabh Bachchan wears face shield on KBC 12 set, urges all to be safe
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus.

A new Instagram picture Big B has posted from the sets of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 12". Has the veteran actor wearing a face shield.

"Be safe .. and be in protection," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... be safe .. and be in protection ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2.

Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets.

Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host's chair.

"T 3652 - 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins," he had posted on Monday night.

 

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanKBC 12CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Zee Biskope presents Bhojpuri celebration of Dance Day!
  • 52,14,677Confirmed
  • 84,372Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Zee News Exclusive : Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Kisan Bill