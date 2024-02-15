Amitabh Shah Joins Hand With Popular TV Show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

New Delhi: Celebrating a monumental milestone in the world of Indian television, the beloved sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" marked its 4000th episode in a truly heart-warming and meaningful way. Going beyond the realm of entertainment, the show partnered with various charitable causes to spread further joy and happiness, touching the lives of many in need. One such collaboration was with Yuva Unstoppable, a leading non-profit organization founded by Amitabh Shah, dedicated to improving the lives of children through education-focused programs and interventions.

Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of the show, announced this significant partnership on the auspicious occasion of airing the 4000th episode. In a gesture of support and empowerment, the team pledged scholarship assistance to 25 deserving and meritorious students of Yuva Unstoppable, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams and aspirations. The Yuva Unstoppable Scholarship Programme identifies deserving and needy students across the country, providing them with the necessary aid to continue their education and pave the way for a brighter future.

Amitabh Shah points out, ‘this isn't the first time "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has extended its hand in philanthropy and encouraged Yuva Unstoppable. Previously, the show's team participated in the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," generously donating their winning proceeds of INR 25 lakh to Yuva Unstoppable’. Reflecting on the impact of this



contribution, Amitabh Shah shared that the funds had facilitated the total upgradation and refurbishment of a school in Mumbai. From enhancing sanitation facilities to STEM Labs the initiative uplifted the overall infrastructure of the premises, creating a conducive environment for learning and growth.

Mr. Asit Modi, in turn, expressed his appreciation and acknowledgment for organizations like Yuva Unstoppable, recognizing their invaluable role in strengthening the nation. Yuva Unstoppable's interventions across 6000 schools encompass various critical areas such as sanitation, health, hygiene, access to clean drinking water, and the holistic development of children and communities. Through these efforts, they contribute to the transformation and development of society, fostering an environment where youth can thrive and reach their full potential.

The collaboration between "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" and Yuva Unstoppable exemplifies the power of media to inspire positive change and make a tangible difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Through collective efforts and meaningful partnerships, we can create a more inclusive and equitable world, where every child has the opportunity to pursue their dreams and build a better tomorrow.