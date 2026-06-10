Amul pays tribute to J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai with special topical on Made in India: A Titan Story

Mumbai: Amul has once again won hearts with its latest topical, this time celebrating the release of Made in India: A Titan Story, a historical drama that revolves around the extraordinary journey behind India's first world-class quartz watch.

The dairy brand shared a creative dedicated to the visionaries who transformed India's watch industry — J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai.

Amul's latest topical

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The topical features Amul's signature cartoon style with the line, "Made in India – A Bitin' Story," along with its trademark wordplay, "Ghadi ghadi khao."

Sharing the post, Amul wrote, "Amul Topical: Web series on the building of a world-class watch from India!"

The tribute quickly caught attention online, with many viewers appreciating Amul for recognising a story rooted in Indian ambition, innovation and pride.

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About Made in India: A Titan Story

Made in India: A Titan Story is based on the journey of creating a homegrown Indian watch brand at a time when the country was often viewed through a limited lens by the West.

The series highlights how India's potential was underestimated and how its people were often portrayed as labourers rather than creators, innovators and institution-builders.

At the heart of the story are J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, two men who believed India could build something truly world-class. Their vision went beyond manufacturing watches. It was about changing perceptions and proving that Indian craftsmanship, design and business thinking could stand shoulder to shoulder with global standards.

The legacy of Titan

The series traces how their vision eventually became Titan, a brand that would go on to become one of India's most iconic names in watchmaking.

At a time when imported products carried aspirational value, Titan emerged as a symbol of Indian excellence. It gave the country not just a product, but confidence.

Amul's tribute beautifully captures this spirit. Over the years, the brand has become known for its sharp and timely takes on films, shows, public moments and national milestones.

With this topical, Amul has celebrated not just a web series, but a remarkable chapter in India's industrial history.

Made in India: A Titan Story is not just about watches. It is about vision, risk, belief and the courage to build something the world did not expect from India. And with Amul joining the conversation, the story has found yet another memorable moment in popular culture.