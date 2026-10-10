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Anil Kapoor brings back his iconic 'Mr. India' look for reality show India Ke Top 1%

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor donned his original 39-year-old outfit from Mr. India on the sets of India Ke Top 1%, revealing that the iconic jacket was originally bought from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Anil Kapoor brings back his iconic 'Mr. India' look for reality show India Ke Top 1%
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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