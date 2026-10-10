Anil Kapoor brings back his iconic 'Mr. India' look for reality show India Ke Top 1%

Explaining the thought behind the episode, he says, “It is a very socially relevant episode that we are doing. That was the basic theme, and that’s what Raj Kapoor sahab had said after seeing the film. What is the takeaway from the film? The takeaway is that everyone can become Mr. India. This episode is about those jo desh ki sewa karte hain. They do things for the country without really expecting anything. They do it as a moral duty. They help make India what it is.”