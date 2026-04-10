Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ set for digital comeback on JioHotstar from April 24

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller series 24 is set to return for streaming on Jio Hotstar from April 24.

Led by Anil Kapoor, the show has built a strong following for its real-time narrative, sharp pacing, and high production value, a format which often creates a buzz on the OTT platforms and theatres alike.

Episodes from both seasons of the high-octane thriller will be available to stream on JioHotstar, April 24th onwards, with 8 episodes dropping every Friday. Anil headlines the series as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, who protects Mumbai from terrorist attacks.

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Anil Kapoor shared the update on his Instagram handle by sharing the video on the digital comeback of the show.



"Against the clock, against all odds! Let's do this!" wrote Anil Kapoor.

The return of 24 comes at a time when audiences are increasingly leaning into fast-paced, genre-driven content, making its arrival on JioHotstar particularly timely.

On the digital comeback of the series, "I've played many intense and action-driven roles over the years, but 24 was never just another show for me, it was an adrenaline rush like no other. The pace, the pressure, and the real-time storytelling pushed me to stay constantly on edge, both as an actor and as a storyteller. It's a project that challenged me in the best way and continues to be very close to my heart. I'm excited that it's now coming to JioHotstar, and I look forward to audiences experiencing that thrill all over again."



Originally aired on Colors TV, the first season of 24 premiered in October 2013 and concluded in December 2013, while the second season aired between July 2016 and October 2016. The show is based on the American series of the same name.



Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the series 'Subedaar', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.