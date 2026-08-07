Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% quiz show: Premiere date, when and where to watch

After creating excitement among fans for a long time, Star Plus has officially announced the premiere date of its new quiz show India Ke Top 1%. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show will start on September 5. Viewers will also be able to watch it online on JioHotstar.
Earlier, it was reported that Anil Kapoor would host the Indian version of the popular international format The 1% Club. With this show, he is returning to reality television after hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and is expected to bring something fresh to the quiz show genre.
Kapoor has been vocal about this: India Ke Top 1% isn't your typical quiz show. It's not testing what you know; it's testing how you think. Observation skills, logical reasoning, presence of mind, staying steady under pressure that's the real test here.
He also added that viewers at home can play along with the questions and understand how their minds work. According to him, the show will have surprising moments, situations that make you rethink your answers, and will show that intelligence comes in many forms.
Most quiz shows lean on general knowledge and current affairs. Logic, pattern recognition, plain common sense that's the foundation. It's a different approach entirely, and it's designed to pull viewers in more actively than the standard format tends to.
The format isn't new; it started in the UK and took off from there. Countries like Australia, Germany, Spain, Greece, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the US have all run their own successful versions.
This isn't new territory for him. Beyond Bigg Boss OTT 3, he's also hosted the Indian adaptation of 24, itself based on the well-known American series.
India Ke Top 1% will be aired on weekends, giving viewers a fun and challenging experience to enjoy with family.
With its unique concept and focus on logic over memorisation, India Ke Top 1% is set to bring a refreshing change to Indian television. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show promises entertainment along with a fun mental challenge for viewers of all ages. As it premieres on September 5, audiences can look forward to testing their thinking skills and enjoying a new kind of quiz experience every weekend.
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