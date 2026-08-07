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Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% quiz show: Premiere date, when and where to watch

India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is set to premiere on September 5 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show brings a fresh twist to quiz formats by focusing on logic, thinking skills, and observation rather than general knowledge.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% quiz show: Premiere date, when and where to watch
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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