New Delhi: A monumental moment in Indian television history is set to unfold tonight as the legendary family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns to the small screen with a fresh season, airing at 10:30 PM. Once a cultural phenomenon that redefined Indian soap operas and became an inseparable part of daily life in households across the nation, Kyunki is making a highly anticipated comeback with new stories, familiar emotions, and the same timeless charm.

In a heartwarming move that has sent waves of nostalgia through social media, the makers unveiled a surprise promotional video that features a symbolic crossover between two of Indian television’s most celebrated characters. The promo, captioned, "Jahaan Tulsi aur Anupama ek saath ho, waha parivar aur rishton ki kahaaniya, humari khaas yaadein bann jaati hai.



Aaj raat ek purani yaad, ek nayi kahani ban kar laut rahi hai. Anupama ki tarah, aap bhi Tulsi ka swagat karne ke liye taiyar hai?



Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, Aaj se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus aur JioHotstar par." shows Rupali Ganguly, reprising her popular role as Anupamaa, engaging in a video call with Tulsi. With a warm smile, Anupamaa says, “Welcome back to the family, Tulsi Ji."

The show’s revival brings back the essence of its golden years, most notably through the return of its iconic protagonist, Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani. Tulsi, a character who once symbolised strength, sacrifice, and resilience, returns to the screen at a time when audiences are craving narratives rooted in family values and emotional depth. Irani’s return has been met with widespread excitement, as fans fondly recall the powerful performances that made Tulsi one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns tonight at 10:30 PM, on StarPlus and JioHotstar, bringing with it not just a story, but a legacy.