Arabia Kadali On OTT: Check Premiere Date Of Telugu Survival Drama Series

New Delhi: The premiere date for upcoming Telugu Original Series, Arabia Kadali - an intense and emotionally charged survival drama is out. Prime Video today announced August 8, 2025 as the premiere date for the series created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Y Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

“Arabia Kadali is a gripping Telugu drama that celebrates the tale of resilience and courage of ordinary men caught in extraordinary circumstances.” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video, India. “The series brings to life a myriad of human emotions – mistrust, unity, pride, and the instinct to survive, in a way that will deeply resonate with viewers. With compelling performances by Satya Dev and Anandhi, alongside a highly talented ensemble cast, driven by the stellar creative team behind it, Arabia Kadali is a strong addition to our growing slate of Telugu Originals. We are looking forward to bringing this impactful story to our customers on August 8.”

About Arabia Kadali

Arabia Kadali is a fictional series that tells a heartrending and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land. At the heart of the series are two intertwined journeys—Badiri’s and his fellow fishermen’s harrowing ordeal through treacherous seas and captivity, and Ganga’s courageous rise as a woman who dares to challenge the system. Along the way, they form unexpected friendships, forge new relationships, and confront formidable foes. The series is a gripping tale of resilience, of brotherhood born in adversity, and of an unrelenting fight for freedom and justice against all odds. In a world divided by borders, Arabia Kadali reminds us that humanity is innate.

"Arabia Kadali is much more than just another series for us. It's a deeply moving story of grit and determination," said producer Y. Rajeev Reddy. "What sets it apart is the seamless blend of authentic storytelling, standout performances by Satyadev and Anandhi, and visually striking cinematography that captures both grand scale and emotional nuance. Along with Prime Video, we've brought this vision to life at the scale it deserves. We believe Arabia Kadali, with its emotional depth and deeply humane narrative, will strike a chord with audiences in India and around the world when it premieres on August 8, exclusively on Prime Video."

Directed by VV Surya Kumar, this binge-worthy drama stars Satya Dev and Anandhi in lead roles alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, Vamsi Krishna, Bharath Bhatia, Chandra Pratap Thakur, Danish Bhatt, Ravi Varma, Amith Tiwari, Nihar Pandya, and Alok Jain. Arabia Kadali premieres exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 8.

