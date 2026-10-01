Arijit Singh reunites with Luv Ranjan, Rochak Kohli for new song Purane Din

Lyricist Kumaar went on to add, “Both Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Purane Din come from a very similar emotional space - friendship and the memories we create while growing up. With Purane Din, I wanted to capture that innocence of college life, when friendships, first crushes and the smallest moments could feel so significant. The idea was to write about a time that we may have left behind, but whose emotions still stay with us. I hope the lyrics bring back that feeling of being young, having your friends around you and experiencing those first emotions together.”