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Arijit Singh reunites with Luv Ranjan, Rochak Kohli for new song Purane Din

Arijit Singh, Rochak Kohli and Kumaar reunite for Purane Din, a nostalgic track from the upcoming drama Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Arijit Singh reunites with Luv Ranjan, Rochak Kohli for new song Purane Din

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Arijit Singh reunites with Luv Ranjan, Rochak Kohli for new song Purane Din
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