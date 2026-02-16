Arushi Chawla labels Karan Patel ‘Egoistic’ as Nehal Chudasma and Ridhi Dogra fire back in explosive The 50 Palace Clash

New Delhi: A routine selection for the danger zone on The 50, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors, turned into a fiery palace-wide confrontation in last night’s episode. A disagreement between Arushi Chawla and Karan Patel quickly escalated, drawing multiple housemates into a heated war of words.

Clash Over Danger Zone Decisions

The argument erupted just before the danger zone choices were finalised. Arushi Chawla expressed strong resistance to being sent in, citing her lack of alliances and vulnerability as potential targets. Karan Patel dismissed her concerns and labelled her “Negative,” sparking an immediate reaction from Arushi.

Arushi Chawla hit back, calling Karan Patel “egoistic.” The confrontation intensified, quickly drawing in other contestants. Nehal Chudasma defended Karan Patel, retaliating by labelling Arushi “narcissistic.” Not long after, Ridhi Dogra entered the fray, accusing Arushi of being “two-faced” and even calling her a “snake.”

Valentine’s Romance Sparks Inside The 50

Inside the palace of The 50, contestant couple Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel shared a romantic moment during Valentine’s Week. The duo, who first met and fell in love on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, are now appearing together on their second reality show.

Fans got a special treat when a popular fan page, BB Tak, shared a series of photos capturing Arbaaz Patel going down on one knee to propose to Nikki Tamboli inside the show, marking a memorable and heartfelt moment on The 50.

Catch the next twists and turns of the palace at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar or 10:30 PM on Colors.