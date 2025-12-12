Aryan Khan On 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Securing Top Position On Best OTT Shows Of 2025, Says, 'The Memes, Fan Edits...'

New Delhi: Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also dominated public conversation, securing the top spot on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian shows of 2025.

Aryan Khan Reflects On The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s Global Impact

Speaking to Variety, Aryan Khan reflected on the series’ runaway success, "Seeing The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular web series on IMDb feels exactly like what we wanted to do — shake the room and own the conversation, to make something that defines an entire genre in the modern era; a pop cultural phenomenon. I wanted this show to be a celebration of the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry. No soft edges, no pretending- we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way. The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession — that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch. I am grateful to everyone who clicked play, stayed with it, and made it explode the way it has. The joy this has brought the audience is why I do what I do- bringing stories that are straight from the heart. And this is just the beginning."

Ba***ds Of Bollywood Storyline

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), an ambitious outsider navigating the ruthless world of stardom, power struggles, and glitz in Bollywood. In addition to its compelling storyline, the show features surprise appearances from icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, adding extra star power to the series.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and more. The highly anticipated series premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025.