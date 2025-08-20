Mumbai: Indian entrepreneur and reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for ‘Shark Tank India’, is gearing up for another reality show titled ‘Rise & Fall’. With the show gaining the buzz, Ashneer is said to be personally looking into the casting and the rejection of contestants for the upcoming show ‘Rise & Fall’.

While rumour mills were buzzing with Dhanashree Verma being supposedly locked for the show, and the mystery around the final list of contestants widens, this update from the show, further changes things for the show.

A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how host Ashneer Grover didn’t just sign on to anchor the show, but also took charge of the casting too.

The source went on to reveal that Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, dubbing them as ‘too boring’ or ‘not sharp enough for the game. Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, he is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.

Talking about the same, a well-placed source said, “He wasn’t here for safe choices. He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up”.

‘Rise & Fall’ is expected to release soon on Amazon MX Player.

Ashneer gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’. His one-liner from the show “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu” became fodder for the memers across the country as it sparked a memefest.

He later also appeared on ‘Bigg Boss’ when he spoke with Salman Khan at length about approaching him for one of the campaigns of the Indian fintech company, BharatPe.