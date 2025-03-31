Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik And Abhishek Malhan To Lead Battleground - WATCH PROMO

New Delhi: Following the highly anticipated reveal of Shikhar Dhawan as the Supermentor for Battleground on Amazon MX Player, the excitement escalates with the announcement of the four powerhouse team leaders. In the newly released promo, fans get a glimpse of Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhishek Malhan as they take charge of their respective teams in this high-stakes fitness reality show.

With 16 contestants divided into four teams, the competition will see these leaders guide their squads through physically demanding tasks, pushing their strength and endurance to the limit. Only two contestants—one male and one female—will emerge victorious as India’s biggest Fitness Stars.

The revelation of the team captains comes hot on the heels of a viral clip showing an intense confrontation between Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal, sparking a flurry of social media buzz. With the latest promo dropping, the tension is palpable as the rivalry between the two is confirmed. The battle is real, and it’s only just beginning. The 28-day competition kicks off on April 5, promising a thrilling ride where strategy, strength, and mental toughness will be put to the test.

Each team leader will command one of the regional teams: Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs. These squads will face off in grueling physical challenges, explosive drama, and unexpected twists as they strive for supremacy in the Battleground house.

Asim Riaz is ready to bring his relentless determination to the battlefield, aiming to push his team to the forefront of the competition. Rajat Dalal, known for his no-nonsense attitude, plans to dominate every challenge with precision and grit. Rubina Dilaik, with her unwavering resilience, is prepared to lead her team through adversity, while Abhishek Malhan brings his trademark swag and strategic brilliance to the fray. With Supermentor Shikhar Dhawan guiding the way, Battleground promises to be a heart-pounding spectacle.

Amogh Dusad, Head - Content at Amazon MX Player, expressed his excitement about the show: “At Amazon MX Player, we’re always looking for innovative ways to engage our audience. Battleground takes reality entertainment to a new level, blending fitness, lifestyle, and fierce competition. With Shikhar Dhawan as the mentor, his leadership will inspire the contestants to push their limits and claim the title of India’s next fitness icons.”

Asim Riaz shared his approach to the show, saying, “Real strength comes from pushing your limits. I’m bringing everything I’ve got to Battleground. My team and I are ready to face every challenge head-on and prove we’re the fiercest competitors in the game.”

Rajat Dalal reflected on his strategy: “It’s not just about being strong; it’s about being unstoppable. My team is ready to fight with everything we’ve got. This promo is just a preview—wait till you see the fire we’re bringing!”

Rubina Dilaik emphasized the importance of resilience: “My team will embody the power of grit. We’ll blend strategy, heart, and determination to rise to the occasion. When the pressure mounts, we’ll soar higher. Strength is as much mental as it is physical.”

Abhishek Malhan added, “I believe in dominating the competition. We’re not here to blend in—we’re here to stand out and make a statement in every challenge.”

Watch The Promo Here:

Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media, highlighted the vision behind the show: “Battleground is more than just about physical strength—it’s about mental toughness and resilience. With Shikhar Dhawan as the Supermentor and these incredible team leaders, the show is set to redefine reality entertainment in India. We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon MX Player for a show that’s unlike anything audiences have seen before.”

Get ready for the ultimate test of power, persistence, and personality with Battleground, streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player from April 5.