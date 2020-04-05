Asim Riaz’s mushy post for lady love Himanshi Khurana delights fans, pens romantic Punjabi poem – Check out!

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz has elated his fans with a lovey-dovey post for his lady love Himanshi Khurrana. In a picture posted on Instagram, where he can be seen looking at Himanshi, Asim penned a romantic Punjabi poem. "Apa gala gala ch shuru kr bethe Prem kahani, tu akhe menu mei akha tenu kive sunama mei tenu meri beeti kahani.... hoye dard menu akha wicho tere barse pani... Jawani ch pardes ch mai ake chake fatte pardes ch Mei din kine gin gin katte. (We started our love story by talking. I saw you, you saw me... how do I tell you my old story... I feel the pain and tears roll down your eyes)," Asim captioned the post.

The comment thread of the post is filled with messages from their fans and most of them have posted heart emojis on it.

Take a look at his post here:

Asim often posts loved-up posts dedicated to Himanshi, whom he proposed to in the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. Recently, the lovebirds featured in a music video titled ‘Kalla Sohna Hai’ by Neha Kakkar. The track soon became a hit on YouTube, thanks to their several fans. They are called ‘AsiManshi’ by fans and the moniker often trends on Twitter.

Himanshi is a popular Punjabi actress-singer. Asim, too, is a model-actor. His first big project after ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of ‘Mere Angne Mein’, a Holi-special video song.