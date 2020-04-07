Asim Riaz to Himanshi Khurana: I am with you no matter what they say or do

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz put an end to all speculations about his alleged break-up with housemate and singer Himanshi Khurana.

The buzz started after Himanshi's cryptic tweet.

On Monday, Himanshi tweeted: "Nobody wana see us together." She posted a heartbroken emoji with it.

Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple.

A user commented: "Have you guys broken up ?"

Another one commented: "We all want you to see living happily together. "

Reacting to Himanshi's post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: "Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do."

Himanshi and Asim's love story started in "Bigg Boss" house. The two even recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalle Sohna Nai".