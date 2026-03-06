Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024465https://zeenews.india.com/television/aspirants-season-3-trailer-out-abhilash-faces-power-pressure-and-past-rivalries-3024465.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision‘Aspirants’ Season 3 Trailer Out: Abhilash faces power, pressure and past rivalries
ASPIRANTS

‘Aspirants’ Season 3 Trailer Out: Abhilash faces power, pressure and past rivalries

Aspirants Season 3  is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 13, 2026.
 

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Aspirants’ Season 3 Trailer Out: Abhilash faces power, pressure and past rivalries(Source: X)

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming third season of 'Aspirants' is finally unveiled, taking audiences into a new phase where past ambitions intersect with present responsibility, as a rivalry born in Mukherjee Nagar resurfaces in positions of power.
 
The trailer focuses on the battle of an IAS officer, with friendship, power, and system dynamics, taking centre stage.

Speaking on the show, actor Naveen Kasturia, known for playing the character of Abhilash Sharma, shared, "Aspirants has always been incredibly special to me because audiences did not just watch Abhilash, they grew up with him."

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

 
 "In Season 3, we meet him at a point where the dream has come true on paper, but the ground reality is far more complicated. He is juggling public expectations, personal guilt, and the fear of letting down the people who believed in him most. For me, what made this chapter powerful was exploring how ambition feels when you already have everything at stake. This version of Abhilash is more vulnerable, more conflicted, and a lot more honest about his flaws. I'm grateful that viewers continue to resonate with his story, and I cannot wait for viewers to see where his journey goes next," he added.
 
Sunny Hinduja also reflected on 'Aspirants Season 3' and continued, "Season 3 explores what happens to friendships, ambitions, and the ideals that once felt simple are now tested by power, distance, and circumstance. This season, Sandeep bhaiya is dealing with his own evolution while watching the boys he once guided make decisions he may not always agree with."
 
Created and produced by The Viral Fever, this season is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.
 
While Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine will be seen in their reprising roles, Jatin Goswami joins the cast as the newest addition.
 
'Aspirants Season 3' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 13. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

UAE missile attack
UAE residents receive missile alerts; Etihad resumes flight operations
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
Israel-US-Iran war
'Mediation should address ignited this conflict': Pezeshkian on peace efforts
Ali Khamenei
IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video
Anuj Agnihotri UPSC topper
Meet Anuj Agnihotri, UPSC topper who secured AIR 1 - Read his journey
girls party dress
Stylish Girls’ Party Dresses to Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Chhattisgarh road accident
Five killed, over 20 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Bihar viral videos
Total Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs mobile tower demanding lover's bail
Auto news
BE 6 Batman Edition returns: Missed it last time? Here's your second chance
Women’s Day 2026
One-Third of Gen Z men believe wives should obey husbands; global survey finds