Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Avatar: Seven Havens teaser and premiere date unveiled - details inside

Avatar: Seven Havens, the next chapter in the franchise, follows a new Earthbender Avatar who must navigate a post-apocalyptic world and fight to save humanity's final strongholds.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Avatar: Seven Havens teaser and premiere date unveiled - details inside
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Avatar: Seven Havens teaser and premiere date unveiled - details inside
Avatar: Seven Havens1 min ago
2
Fazalhaq Farooqi1 min ago
3
Auto news8 min ago
4
Auto news18 min ago
5
Himachal Pradesh accident20 min ago