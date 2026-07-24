Avatar: Seven Havens teaser and premiere date unveiled - details inside

According to the official logline, the series "centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse," as quoted by Deadline.