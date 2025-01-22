Ayushi Khurana Calls Working With Jayati Bhatia A 'Masterclass' On 'Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile'

New Delhi: For Ayushi Khurana, who plays the role of Reet in Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, working alongside seasoned actress Jayati Bhatia, who portrays Sharda Bua, has been an enriching experience. Despite their characters’ on-screen differences, Ayushi views Jayati as both a co-star and a mentor, with each day on set serving as a valuable learning experience.

Ayushi expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am truly grateful to share the screen with Jayati ma’am. Working with her has been an incredible experience. Despite being such a senior actor, she is so down-to-earth and approachable. Every day on set with her is like a masterclass, we all get to learn so much from her, the way she carries herself, her dedication to the craft, and her willingness to help others on set, it’s inspiring. While we don’t see eye-to-eye as our characters on-screen, off-screen we have a lot of fun together.”

While their characters, Reet and Sharda Bua, may clash on-screen, Ayushi shared that their off-screen bond is filled with fun and camaraderie, making their working relationship even more special. As the drama unfolds on-screen, viewers can look forward to exciting twists as Sharda Bua continues to shake up Reet’s life.

