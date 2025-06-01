Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4: Ektaa Kapoor Teases New Chapter With Shivangi Joshi And Harshad Chopda

New Delhi: Television Director Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing back one of her most iconic shows — Bade Achhe Lagte Hain — with a brand-new season starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. As the show celebrated its 14th anniversary on May 30, fans were treated to a nostalgic moment and a promising teaser of what’s to come.

The original series, which first aired in 2011 featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, left an enduring legacy and saw multiple seasons over the years. Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is all set to premiere on June 16 on Sony Entertainment Television, with episodes also streaming on SonyLIV.

To mark the special occasion, Ektaa shared a candid Instagram video, speaking directly to fans about the show’s evolution and the upcoming season’s deeper themes.

“With this new season, I want to once again highlight the emotional, social, and physical challenges women face as they grow older — especially when they don’t fit into society’s expectations,” Ektaa expressed.

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is about women supporting each other through every stage of life. That’s what I want this season to truly reflect,” she added.

The producer also hinted at another major announcement related to her other hit show Pavitra Rishta, which is expected on June 1.

Separately, Ektaa Kapoor recently launched the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2025 at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai. She applauded the state’s cultural richness and cinematic potential, urging more financial backing to support its growth as a key destination for Indian cinema.