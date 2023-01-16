'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor Jaspal Singh Sehgal shares his experience of working in daily soaps

New Delhi: Aren't we often afraid of whether or not we will achieve our goals? Have you wondered how some people reach success and others do not? Well, there's one thing about such people: They aren't dwindled by the possibility of reaching their destination but believe in taking the next steps. An embodiment of this is Jaspal Singh Sehgal, who started his journey as a model but also met with opportunities in the acting field too.

You might already know this man for the marks that he has made in the modeling industry. Having won multiple prestigious pageants, little did he know that he had a long journey ahead, but that it would include his foray into the TV world was surprising. Jaspal Singh Sehgal was first seen in a famous serial on Sony TV, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. He played a small yet impactful role! Besides that, he was recently seen in another TV serial, 'Maharaja Ranjit Singh'. He even shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram.

Jaspal Singh Sehgal was extremely elated when he came across the opportunity to star in '21 Sarfarosh-Saragarhi 1897' which aired on Netflix. Not only because the character matched his personality but also because he got a chance to represent a part of history. This show is still streaming on a leading OTT platform.

On playing a part in such amazing and hit TV shows, Jaspal Singh Sehgal feels indebted. He says, "It was a wonderful experience to be a part of such remarkable TV shows that have garnered so much love from the audience. I had a great time with all the cast and have learned so much. When I started my journey, I didn't know the future held such incredible opportunities for me. I'm glad that I welcomed it with open arms."

Besides these aforementioned TV shows, Jaspal Singh Sehgal has also done many advertisements for brands like Singh Styled. He rose to fame after winning first runner-up at Grasim Mr. India in 2002. He also won the title of Mr. Tourism International 2003-04 and was declared the Best Dressed Model for wearing the best national costume. Recently, Jaspal walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week. He has many more projects in the coming future and we wish him good luck for the same.