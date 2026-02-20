Advertisement
BAFTA 2026

BAFTA 2026: When and where to watch the award ceremony LIVE in India

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) will take place this Sunday, 22 February 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BAFTA 2026: When and where to watch the award ceremony LIVE in India(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTA, will be streamed live in India on February 23, 2026.

The awards honour the best feature-length films and documentaries of any nationality that were screened in British cinemas in 2025.

When & Where to Watch BAFTA 2026 in India

The award ceremony will take place on February 22, 2026, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

In the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7:00 pm GMT.

Indian audiences can watch the ceremony via live streaming on SonyLIV and on BAFTA’s official YouTube channel.

The event is expected to begin around 12:30 am IST in the early hours of Monday, February 23.

Who will host BAFTA 2026?

Acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming will host the ceremony this year. This marks his first time as the BAFTA Film Awards host.

He takes over hosting duties from David Tennant, who hosted the ceremony in 2024 and 2025.Who from India will attend the ceremony?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will attend the event as one of the presenters, becoming the third Indian celebrity to do so after Deepika Padukone in 2024 and Priyanka Chopra in 2021.

The presenter list also includes Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

BAFTA 2026 nominations

The nominations for this year’s BAFTA Awards were announced on January 27 by British actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14 nods across categories.

It was followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which received 13 nominations.

