BAFTA Awards 2026: Host Alan Cumming reacts after nominee with tourette's syndrome shouts during ceremony

London: The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, was interrupted for a while when host Alan Cumming paused the show to address disruptions heard inside the venue.

According to Deadline, Cumming stopped the awards night twice to speak to the audience after loud words were heard during the live ceremony. He later explained that the sounds came from John Davidson, a nominee who lives with Tourette's syndrome and was present at the event.

Davidson was seated inside London's Royal Festival Hall, and his involuntary tics were picked up by microphones. These sounds were also heard during the BBC's live broadcast, according to Deadline. Some of the remarks caused presenters and winners to pause while speaking on stage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the opening part of the ceremony, Davidson shouted words like "boring" and "f*k off" while BAFTA chair Sara Putt was addressing the audience. Later, while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were announcing the Best Visual Effects award for *Avatar: Fire and Ash, another remark was heard on the broadcast.

Between award segments, Alan Cumming spoke to the audience. He said viewers "may have noticed" some "strong language" during the show. He thanked everyone for being understanding and for helping to keep the space respectful for all. Later, he apologized if anyone felt offended and explained that the sounds were not intentional, as the tics are involuntary. At one point, Davidson left the auditorium.

John Davidson is known for speaking openly about living with Tourette's syndrome. He has worked for years to raise awareness and support others with the condition. In 2018, he received an honor from Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts. He was also featured in the 1989 documentary John's Not Mad, according to Deadline.

Davidson's life is depicted in the film I Swear, where he is played by Robert Aramayo. While accepting the Rising Star award, Aramayo called Davidson "the most remarkable man I've ever met."