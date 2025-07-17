Advertisement
Barkha Bisht Confirms Joining Smriti Irani In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot—Here's The Character She Might Play

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT), starring Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, has created a wave of excitement among fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 08:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
While Amar and Smriti have already begun shooting for the limited-episode reboot of the iconic show, anticipation is mounting around the rest of the cast, especially who will play which character.

Actress Barkha Bisht has now confirmed that she will be part of the reboot. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Barkha said, “Yes, I am joining the show,” but remained tight-lipped about her character. “I can’t reveal much about the role right now,” she added.

The report further mentioned that while the actress did not want to disclose details, media speculation suggests she might play Mihir Virani’s (Amar Upadhyay) love interest.

Barkha’s Work So Far

Barkha Bisht is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Tenali Rama, and Shaadi Mubarak. She made her Bollywood debut with Raajneeti (2010), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor, creator of the original series, announced the reboot on Instagram: "Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes, to celebrate 25 years with an intent to impact, entertain, provoke thoughts and, most importantly, to inspire. With a lot of entertainment, excitement, and heartfelt emotions."

She further added: "Cheers to Kyunki, cheers to the power of storytelling, cheers to less of what happened before and cheers to what will come! We will never win against nostalgia. The fight, though, is not about winning. It is about impact!"

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally aired in 2000 and quickly became a cult favorite, leaving a lasting mark on Indian television history.

