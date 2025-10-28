Baseer Ali Accuses Bigg Boss 19 Makers Of Being 'Biased': Says Offensive Remarks By Others Were Ignored

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali has opened up about his recent eviction from the popular reality show, calling it “unfair” and accusing the makers of bias in handling the show’s proceedings.

Shock and Disbelief Over Eviction

Baseer’s exit came as a shock to fans and fellow housemates, many of whom believed he was a strong contender for the finale. Reflecting on his 63-day journey inside the Bigg Boss house, Baseer described the experience as a major learning curve.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I have learnt the art of acceptance due to the experience from the reality shows I have been a part of. Bigg Boss has taught me a lot. When I got evicted, I was in disbelief for a fraction of a second. The day I was evicted, when I woke up, the house where I spent 63 days felt different. I took it as a sign from God. When I was evicted, I just walked out with a smile,” he shared in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN.

Allegations of Bias and Unaddressed Remarks

In a candid moment, Baseer voiced his disappointment over how the show handled certain sensitive comments made by fellow contestant Malti Chahar regarding his sexuality.

“What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team. What did Salman Khan sir or the makers do about it? Did they not want to address it? Is that fair to me?” he questioned.

Baseer further alleged selective outrage, stating that while his remarks were amplified, other contestants’ offensive comments were ignored.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik Reveals Baseer Ali’s Fear Of Career Setback If Evicted Before Rivals

“When I called the contestant quality shit, it was made into a big issue. Farah Khan blasted me for it, and I was looking like the bad guy then. Gaurav had made a comment to Amaal that you come from such a reputed family. Pointing towards me, he said, 'Yeh log toh aise hai, don't we come from good families?' Nobody addressed these situations. It is very evident they don't want to address these things as it worked for them,” he added.

Lack of Guidance and Support

Baseer also criticized the production team for failing to provide him with proper direction or support during his time on the show.

“Also, there was absolutely no guidance given to me. It is unfair on the part of the makers to discard everything that was negatively said about me,” he concluded.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.