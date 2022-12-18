'Beintehaa' actress Anjali Kapoor opens up on her career breakdown, depression post break up, says 'rebuilding again from scratch'

New Delhi: Actress and Singer Anjali Kapoor whose work repertoire includes Color's TV show 'Beintehaa', 'V Distraction' ( Channel V Series), web series 'An Incomplete Mission' (action thriller), 'Zindagi' T-Series music video of eminent singer Stebin Ben, 'Oh My God,' Punjabi song sung by 'Band of Brothers' and her latest web series 'Farm House' reveals how her past relationship affected her life which led her to take a break from her career and caused depression.

Recalling her toughest phase of life when she broke up with her boyfriend and was left alone, the Beintehaa actress says, "It has been the toughest phase of my life because I came to Mumbai to become an actor with my partner who also aspired to become a singer. All alone in the city, when you both are the only support system for each other, but later on when one gets success or a big break in career then that person leaves the other one all alone; that's what happened with me. It became very difficult being left out in a new city because that person was everything to me at that point in time. It took 3 years to accept the fact that he left me and moved on in his life with someone else after getting recognition in his career."

She further reveals, "I was extremely depressed due to this and later went to my hometown going into low self-esteem zone and had lost hope in life. It takes time to come out stronger from that phase and rebuild your life again. And my breakup, cost me 3 years of hiatus in my career as I was unable to accept the fact and move ahead. I was depressed, gained weight, and lacked confidence and motivation but now I have started again from scratch. Now after these many years, I'm again rebuilding my career and I believe you can't be dependent or blindly have trust in someone in life; you need to be strong individually as well."

Sharing the lesson she has learned in her life from this she states, "I have learned a lesson that put yourself above all and not derives happiness only from that one person. I spent time with my family and they were very supportive of me helping me come out of that phase. I tried to bring acceptance and moved on slowly and steadily. I started working on myself to become a better version of myself. It took time but now I'm getting stronger day by day and it taught me to become more positive in life."