Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 10, 2019 episode recap: Tika to get married

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori is seen telling Vibhuti about Pandit Ramphal's suggestion of adopting a grown-up kid. Tiwari then decides to adopt Tika. Then Angoori asks Happu Singh to find a girl for Tika as she plans to get him married. When Vibhuti spots Tika sitting comfortably at Angoori's house, drinking pomegranate juice, the bull in him gets angry.

Meanwhile, Happu Singh tells Angoori that he has found the bride for Tika but she wants him to dress in red.

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti feels bad about beating up Tika earlier. The schoolmaster says that if Vibhuti feels bad he should apologise. Seeing the schoolmaster using a red handkerchief to wipe his face, Vibhuti gets angry and beats up the schoolmaster. He then goes to Angoori’s house to apologise to Tika.

Tika dresses up completely in red and puts on a red wig to impress his future wife. When the girl walks in with her father she is impressed with Tika’s style. Vibhuti shows up to apologise to Tika. But seeing Tika dressed completely in red, Vibhuti goes wild again and beats up Tika much worse than before.

Later, Angoori tells Vibhuti that he is not invited to the wedding. Saxena predicts that Tika will get married but won’t be able to have a suhagraat with his wife. Tika is shocked but wants to go ahead with the wedding. When the baraat is entering in, Tika checks on his bride who is sitting in a doli.

Vibhuti asks him to wait till a few more ceremonies are done then Tika can be with his wife. Before they reach the house, Vibhuti sneaks in and kidnaps the newlywed wife Laali Lalwani because she is dressed in red. When they reach the house, Tika finds his wife is missing. Will they be able to save Laali from Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

