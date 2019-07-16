Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 16, 2019 episode preview: Will Anu also learn music from Vibhuti?

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti manages to impress Anu with his singing skills after which she asks him to turn her teacher as she wants to learn classical music. But Vibhuti refuses to do so. But when he gets to know that Angoori wants to learn South Indian classical music, he dresses up as a South Indian music teacher and lands up at her place.

On the other hand, when Saxena sees Tika, Malkhan and Tilu are hungry, he invites them home over dinner.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Angoori is busy learning music from Vibhuti a.k.a Darling. Tiwari asks Angoori to make breakfast for him. Angoori asks him to make his own breakfast for a few days. Tiwari complains to Anu that the music teacher is messing up his life. Anu asks Tiwari to send the music teacher to her so she can handle him. Will Anu also end up learning music from Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

