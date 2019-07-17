close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 16, 2019 episode recap: Will Vibhuti's secret be known to Anu?

In tonight’s episode, Angoori serves Tiwari lunch. However, he is surprised to find Idli, wada and Sambar. Angoori said his music teacher thinks this is good for her singing. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti manages to impress Anu with his singing skills after which she asks him to turn her teacher as she wants to learn classical music. But Vibhuti refuses to do so. But when he gets to know that Angoori wants to learn South Indian classical music, he dresses up as a South Indian music teacher and lands up at her place. 

On the other hand, when Saxena sees Tika, Malkhan and Tilu are hungry, he invites them home over dinner. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Angooriserves Tiwari lunch. However, he is surprised to find Idli, wada and Sambar. Angoori said his music teacher thinks this is good for her singing. Amma shows up and is excited to see the food. Amma forces Tiwari to eat the food even though he doesn’t like it.

Later, Tiwari waits for Vibhuti to show up to his house. Before he can start teaching Angoori, Tiwari takes him to Anita’s house. There Anita keeps asking the music teacher to teach her classical singing. Eventually, Vibhuti gives in and decides to teach her too.

Saxena invites Tika, Tilu and Malkhan for a lavish dinner. They all enjoy his parathas and chutney till Saxena says they are eating frog keema parathas with cockroach chutney. Meanwhile, Happu Singh arrests the schoolmaster after finding out he is South Indian because he heard of south Indian creating problems in the colony.

Anita sees Vibhuti going into the bushes near their house. She sees the south Indian music teacher coming out. She calls up Vibhuti and finds out that Vibhuti is himself the music teacher. How will she react once she knows Vibhuti is pretending to be a South Indian music teacher? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

