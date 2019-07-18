close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 17, 2019 episode recap: Vibhuti’s secret is known to Anu

In tonight’s episode, Angoori serves Tiwari lunch. However, he is surprised to find Idli, wada and Sambar. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 17, 2019 episode recap: Vibhuti’s secret is known to Anu
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti avoids teaching music to Anita and tells her that she is too old to learn it now. Angoori doesn't prepare breakfast for Tiwari as she is busy with her music training. Anita, meanwhile tells Tiwari and she will have a word with the music teacher. 

At Saxena's house, Tika, Malkhan and Tilu are fed with lizard soup and biryani. Happu Singh is asked to get hold of the south Indian criminal. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Angoori serves Tiwari lunch. However, he is surprised to find Idli, wada and Sambar. Angoori said his music teacher thinks this is good for her singing. Amma shows up and is excited to see the food. Amma forces Tiwari to eat the food even though he doesn’t like it.

Later, Tiwari waits for Vibhuti to show up to his house. Before he can start teaching Angoori, Tiwari takes him to Anita’s house. There Anita keeps asking the music teacher to teach her classical singing. Eventually, Vibhuti gives in and decides to teach her too.

Saxena invites Tika, Tilu and Malkhan for a lavish dinner. They all enjoy his parathas and chutney till Saxena says they are eating frog keema parathas with cockroach chutney. Meanwhile, Happu Singh arrests the schoolmaster after finding out he is South Indian, thinking he is the South Indian criminal in disguise.

Anita sees Vibhuti going into the bushes near their house. She sees the south Indian music teacher coming out. She calls up Vibhuti and finds out that Vibhuti is himself the music teacher. How will she react once she knows Vibhuti is pretending to be a South Indian music teacher? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZEE5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Sherlyn tries to frame Preeta

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day