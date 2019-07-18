Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 17, 2019 episode recap: Vibhuti’s secret is known to Anu

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti avoids teaching music to Anita and tells her that she is too old to learn it now. Angoori doesn't prepare breakfast for Tiwari as she is busy with her music training. Anita, meanwhile tells Tiwari and she will have a word with the music teacher.

At Saxena's house, Tika, Malkhan and Tilu are fed with lizard soup and biryani. Happu Singh is asked to get hold of the south Indian criminal.

In tonight’s episode, Angoori serves Tiwari lunch. However, he is surprised to find Idli, wada and Sambar. Angoori said his music teacher thinks this is good for her singing. Amma shows up and is excited to see the food. Amma forces Tiwari to eat the food even though he doesn’t like it.

Later, Tiwari waits for Vibhuti to show up to his house. Before he can start teaching Angoori, Tiwari takes him to Anita’s house. There Anita keeps asking the music teacher to teach her classical singing. Eventually, Vibhuti gives in and decides to teach her too.

Saxena invites Tika, Tilu and Malkhan for a lavish dinner. They all enjoy his parathas and chutney till Saxena says they are eating frog keema parathas with cockroach chutney. Meanwhile, Happu Singh arrests the schoolmaster after finding out he is South Indian, thinking he is the South Indian criminal in disguise.

Anita sees Vibhuti going into the bushes near their house. She sees the south Indian music teacher coming out. She calls up Vibhuti and finds out that Vibhuti is himself the music teacher. How will she react once she knows Vibhuti is pretending to be a South Indian music teacher? Stay tuned to find out.

