Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Tiwari send music teacher to Mysore?

New Delhi: In the episode, Tiwari doesn't like the Idlis and Dosas prepared by Angoori but she says that it was her music teacher who suggested it. Tiwari takes the music teacher to Anu's house. Then, Anu spots Vibhuti going behind the bushes and coming out dressed as a South Indian music teacher.

On the other side, Happu Singh gets hold of the schoolmaster after learning about some music teacher causing trouble.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti tells Angoori that to learn music further Tiwari will have to book two tickets to Mysore. He tells Angoori that they will have to go to Mysore Park to learn music further. Anita knows Vibhuti is acting as her music teacher and tries to get close to him. Tiwari is upset that Anita is so impressed by the music teacher. Will he send the music teacher to Mysore? Stay tuned to find out.

