close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Tiwari send music teacher to Mysore?

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti tells Angoori that to learn music further Tiwari will have to book two tickets to Mysore. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Tiwari send music teacher to Mysore?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Tiwari doesn't like the Idlis and Dosas prepared by Angoori but she says that it was her music teacher who suggested it. Tiwari takes the music teacher to Anu's house. Then, Anu spots Vibhuti going behind the bushes and coming out dressed as a South Indian music teacher. 

On the other side, Happu Singh gets hold of the schoolmaster after learning about some music teacher causing trouble. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti tells Angoori that to learn music further Tiwari will have to book two tickets to Mysore. He tells Angoori that they will have to go to Mysore Park to learn music further. Anita knows Vibhuti is acting as her music teacher and tries to get close to him. Tiwari is upset that Anita is so impressed by the music teacher. Will he send the music teacher to Mysore? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZEE5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 17, 2019 episode recap: Vibhuti’s secret is known to Anu

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day