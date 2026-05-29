Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051257https://zeenews.india.com/television/bhagyashree-s-mother-in-law-was-warned-against-son-marrying-an-actress-do-mahine-mein-talaq-ho-jayega-3051257.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionBhagyashree’s mother-in-law was warned against son marrying an actress: 'Do mahine mein talaq ho jayega'
TBHAGYASHREE

Bhagyashree’s mother-in-law was warned against son marrying an actress: 'Do mahine mein talaq ho jayega'

Bhagyashree is the great-granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli during the British Raj in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhagyashree’s mother-in-law was warned against son marrying an actress: 'Do mahine mein talaq ho jayega'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan's beautiful co-star from 1989 romantic drama 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Bhagyashree left her fans and industry shocked by tying the knot with Himalaya Dasani soon after her blockbuster debut in Bollywood. In the upcoming episode of women focused reality show ‘Tum Ho Naa’ hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, actress's mother-in-law (MIL) recalled the time when son was set to marry Bhagyashree.

ALSO READ: 56-year-old Bhagyashree swims in ocean at -25°C during exotic Finland holiday

Bhagyashree's mother-in-law on son marrying actress

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bhagyashree's MIL revealed how the society made her worried about getting her son, Himalaya married to Bhagyashree who was a Bollywood star back then. Speaking about it, she went on to reveal, “Mujhe logo se bada sunna pada, ki ghar mai arahi han star ab kya hoga? 2 mahine baad talak hojayega, kya ghar smbhalegi, aapki toh zindagi gai, bahut kuch sunna pada tha”

(I had to hear a lot from people. They would say, ‘A star is coming into your house now, what will happen? The marriage will end in divorce within two months. Will she even be able to manage the household? Your life is ruined now.’ I had to face many such taunts)

Host Rajeev Khandelwal asked, “Ek dusre ke sath understanding bannane mai samay laga,” (Did it take time to build an understanding with each other?)

ALSO READ: Bollywood 90's divas reunite: Bhagyashree and Madhoo's reunion delights fans at Mumbai gathering

Replying to this, Bhagyashree’s mother in law replied, “Nahi bilkul bhi nahi.” (No, not at all)

She went on to praise Bhagyashree for managing both her personal and professional life with ease and dedication. “Woh ghar itna accha manage karti hain, mujhe to kuch dekhna hi nahi padta hain,” (She manages the household so well that I hardly have to look after anything)

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree, belongs to a royal lineage. She is the great-granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli during the British Raj in India.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Panchayat polls: Women lead record 80% turnout in 2nd phase
Border Security Force
Meet Princee Rani, woman IPS officer to become first BSF Tripura Frontier IG
Pakistan
Asim Munir’s growing nightmare: LeT exposes Pakistan’s fault lines | DNA
SRH vs RR
SRH create unwanted IPL record, surpass RCB to become first team in IPL to…
US-Iran ceasefire
'Won't tolerate any toll fee on Hormuz': US issues stern warning to Oman, Iran
Karan Johar
Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena on social media
United States
US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal; Trump's approval pending: Axios report
Most catches in IPL 2026
Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026
Rajasthan
Rajasthan horror: 4 of a family killed, vehicle set on fire with bodies inside