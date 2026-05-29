Bhagyashree’s mother-in-law was warned against son marrying an actress: 'Do mahine mein talaq ho jayega'

New Delhi: Salman Khan's beautiful co-star from 1989 romantic drama 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Bhagyashree left her fans and industry shocked by tying the knot with Himalaya Dasani soon after her blockbuster debut in Bollywood. In the upcoming episode of women focused reality show ‘Tum Ho Naa’ hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, actress's mother-in-law (MIL) recalled the time when son was set to marry Bhagyashree.

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Bhagyashree's mother-in-law on son marrying actress

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Bhagyashree's MIL revealed how the society made her worried about getting her son, Himalaya married to Bhagyashree who was a Bollywood star back then. Speaking about it, she went on to reveal, “Mujhe logo se bada sunna pada, ki ghar mai arahi han star ab kya hoga? 2 mahine baad talak hojayega, kya ghar smbhalegi, aapki toh zindagi gai, bahut kuch sunna pada tha”

(I had to hear a lot from people. They would say, ‘A star is coming into your house now, what will happen? The marriage will end in divorce within two months. Will she even be able to manage the household? Your life is ruined now.’ I had to face many such taunts)

Host Rajeev Khandelwal asked, “Ek dusre ke sath understanding bannane mai samay laga,” (Did it take time to build an understanding with each other?)

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Replying to this, Bhagyashree’s mother in law replied, “Nahi bilkul bhi nahi.” (No, not at all)

She went on to praise Bhagyashree for managing both her personal and professional life with ease and dedication. “Woh ghar itna accha manage karti hain, mujhe to kuch dekhna hi nahi padta hain,” (She manages the household so well that I hardly have to look after anything)

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree, belongs to a royal lineage. She is the great-granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli during the British Raj in India.

(With IANS inputs)