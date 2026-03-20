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NewsEntertainmentTelevisionBharti Singh's newborn baby Kaju's face revealed, looks like a spitting image of her elder son Laksh aka Gola
BHARTI SINGH

Bharti Singh's newborn baby Kaju's face revealed, looks like a spitting image of her elder son Laksh aka Gola

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's newborn is currently 3 months old months old, while the couple’s first child Laksh was born in April 2022 and has become a favourite among fans through the couple’s social media and vlog appearances.

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Bharti Singh's newborn baby Kaju's face revealed, looks like a spitting image of her elder son Laksh aka Gola Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Star comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently revealed the face of their younger son Yashveer, lovingly called Kaju, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, on the 19th of March.

The couple shared the special moment with fans through a vlog on their YouTube channel, where they also hosted a face reveal event and celebration with their close family, friends and professional team.

The couple’s elder son Laksh, fondly called Gola, was seen visibly excited as he helped introduce his younger brother to the audience.

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The celebration was organised as a special face reveal party with a “sea breeze” theme.

The decor featured shades of blue with a beautiful low-seating dining arrangement, creating a relaxed ambience for the gathering.

Little Laksh was also seen enthusiastically participating in the celebration, happily showing off his younger sibling to everyone present.

Bharti was seen recalling her first pregnancy journey and also spoke about the time when they revealed Laksh's face.

Haarsh, in the video was seen smothering the little one with kisses. Bharti Singh had welcomed her second son Yashveer in December last year.

The baby is currently 3 months old months old, while the couple’s first child Laksh was born in April 2022 and has become a favourite among fans through the couple’s social media and vlog appearances.

Talking about Bharti and Haarsh, the couple tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, Bharti was seen quickly resuming her professional commitments and returned to work just about a week after giving birth and is currently seen hosting the show Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

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